Not fun: Penguins beat Caps 3-0

The Washington Capitals did battle once more with their best friends forever, the Pittsburgh Penguins. Lord, I really dislike that team.

Bryant Rust jumped on a Garnet Hathaway goof to give the Pens an early lead. Rust blocked a shot and then converted on another breakaway to extend Pittsburgh’s lead. Jeff Carter stood in front of the net and a puck hit him and went in because Pittsburgh gets every god damn bounce to ever exist when they play the Capitals.

Penguins beat Caps 3-0.

The Pens got on the board early and then gave the Caps absolutely nothing offensively after that in the first frame. Pretty much a masterclass of a road first period. Not much you can say other than that.

I don’t want to see Anthony Mantha passing up dangerous shooting opportunities. He did that far too many times in this game.

The Caps were a lot better in the second which obviously means the Pens scored even more goals because nothing about this mother flipping team from Pittsburgh ever makes a god damn lick of sense. I resorted to just making memes on the RMNB Twitter during the game.

Tristan Jarry just could not be beaten. The dude was like Thanos collecting the spectacular save infinity stones.

Does it not feel like a strange amount of players have been getting hit in the face by pucks in Caps games this season? Mike Matheson took one to the grill from his own goaltender.

I'm taking my dose of copium through the fact that Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson both did not play in this game. Those are holes literally no team in the league can successfully fill.

Not enough in the third. The Pens just trapped the game up.

I hate the power play look without Ovechkin, which is probably an obvious statement but they have the talent to still be great on that unit without him. They just don’t deploy it correctly, in my opinion. Why move the best bumper spot guy in the league to Ovi’s office?

Brendon Dillon beat up Teddy Blueger. That’s something I guess.

Next up for the Caps is two in a row against the Rangers in New York. Let’s hope Mika Zibanejad doesn’t score 27 times.

