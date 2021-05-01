Not fun: Penguins beat Caps 3-0

The Washington Capitals did battle once more with their best friends forever, the Pittsburgh Penguins. Lord, I really dislike that team.
Bryant Rust jumped on a Garnet Hathaway goof to give the Pens an early lead. Rust blocked a shot and then converted on another breakaway to extend Pittsburgh’s lead. Jeff Carter stood in front of the net and a puck hit him and went in because Pittsburgh gets every god damn bounce to ever exist when they play the Capitals.
Penguins beat Caps 3-0.
Happy May Day. Here’s me with a fan. pic.twitter.com/6DQ9uQHkWe
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 1, 2021
and the song of the summer for 2021
for the 25th year in a row
How Bizarre by OMC https://t.co/hAQEjMantT
— RMNB (@russianmachine) May 1, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsPens Grey checkers with purple 😍 pic.twitter.com/IKQEvYLwpR
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 1, 2021
Next up for the Caps is two in a row against the Rangers in New York. Let’s hope Mika Zibanejad doesn’t score 27 times.
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
