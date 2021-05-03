Home / News / TJ Oshie to miss Rangers game due to personal reasons, Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson game-time decisions

TJ Oshie to miss Rangers game due to personal reasons, Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson game-time decisions

By Ian Oland

May 3, 2021 11:54 am

The Washington Capitals will be without TJ Oshie against the New York Rangers on Monday night while Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson will be game-time decisions.

The Capitals announced to beat reporters at the start of the morning skate that Oshie would not play due to personal reasons.

Oshie took a personal day and missed practice on March 23.

Meanwhile, Ovechkin and Carlson were “a full go” during the morning skate, signaling it’s possible they could play this evening.

Ovechkin has missed five straight games while Carlson has missed the last two. Both have been dealing with lower-body injuries.

“At this point, with a handful of games to go, we want to make sure we are doing the right thing,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said according to the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

With Oshie out of the lineup and Ovechkin and Carlson iffy, the Capitals could ice an odd starting lineup tonight that either includes 11F and 7D or just not have enough skaters.

Vitek Vanecek will get the start after Ilya Samsonov received the last game and the Caps lost 3-0 to the Penguins.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

