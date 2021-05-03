TJ Oshie to miss Rangers game due to personal reasons, Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson game-time decisions

The Washington Capitals will be without TJ Oshie against the New York Rangers on Monday night while Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson will be game-time decisions.

The Capitals announced to beat reporters at the start of the morning skate that Oshie would not play due to personal reasons.

Oshie will miss tonight's game at NYR due to personal reasons. Ovechkin and Carlson are on the ice for the a.m. skate but have not yet been cleared. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 3, 2021

Oshie took a personal day and missed practice on March 23.

Meanwhile, Ovechkin and Carlson were “a full go” during the morning skate, signaling it’s possible they could play this evening.

Ovechkin and Carlson are going to be game-time decisions, per Laviolette. They were full-go during the a.m. skate. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 3, 2021

Ovechkin has missed five straight games while Carlson has missed the last two. Both have been dealing with lower-body injuries.

“At this point, with a handful of games to go, we want to make sure we are doing the right thing,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said according to the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

With Oshie out of the lineup and Ovechkin and Carlson iffy, the Capitals could ice an odd starting lineup tonight that either includes 11F and 7D or just not have enough skaters.

Could be tricky lineup situation for Capitals tonight with lack of cap space/extra healthy players and Oshie out for personal reasons. If Ovechkin can't play tonight and Carlson can, they could go 11F and 7D, Laviolette said. If both can't play, might not have 18 skaters. https://t.co/p1f4IfI49P — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 3, 2021

Vitek Vanecek will get the start after Ilya Samsonov received the last game and the Caps lost 3-0 to the Penguins.

Vitek Vanecek will start in net for the Capitals tonight vs. Igor Shesterkin for the Rangers. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 3, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB