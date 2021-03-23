Alex Ovechkin misses practice due to lower-body injury, TJ Oshie takes personal day

The Washington Capitals recalled two Hershey Bears forwards to their taxi squad on Tuesday morning. The additions of Michael Sgarbossa and Garrett Pilon quickly made sense hours later.

#Caps re-assign forwards Michael Sgarbossa and Garrett Pilon from Hershey to Washington's Taxi Squad. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 23, 2021

Capitals stars Alex Ovechkin and TJ Oshie both missed practice. According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, Ovechkin is injured and day-to-day with a lower-body injury while Oshie was gone due to personal reasons.

Oshie is not practicing today due to personal reasons, per #Caps. Ovechkin (lower body) is not skating, either. Team says maintenance day/day-to-day for No. 8. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 23, 2021

Ovechkin missed a shift during the second period of their 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

I'm hearing that Ovechkin has gone down the tunnel followed by trainer Jason Serbus — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) March 21, 2021

After Ovechkin returned from the locker room, trainer Jason Serbus threw him a yellow ball and he was sitting/rolling on it on the bench between shifts. Appeared to be trying to loosen up something in his leg or glute. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 21, 2021

During the game, Ovechkin was caught by cameras colliding with Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The night before he also took a big hit from Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

On top of whatever happened over the weekend, Ovechkin has battled through “some injuries” behind-the-scenes this season per GM Brian MacLellan. When Ovechkin missed a practice in February, he explained that “I’m 55, you know? We have lots of games. My body needs rest.”

Ovechkin on his maintenance day on Friday: "I'm 55, you know? We have lots of games. My body needs rest." #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 28, 2021

With a four-day break before the team’s next game against the Devils Thursday, Ovechkin will have ample time to heal up for the stretch run.