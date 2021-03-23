Home / News / Alex Ovechkin misses practice due to lower-body injury, TJ Oshie takes personal day

By Ian Oland

March 23, 2021 12:55 pm

The Washington Capitals recalled two Hershey Bears forwards to their taxi squad on Tuesday morning. The additions of Michael Sgarbossa and Garrett Pilon quickly made sense hours later.

Capitals stars Alex Ovechkin and TJ Oshie both missed practice. According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, Ovechkin is injured and day-to-day with a lower-body injury while Oshie was gone due to personal reasons.

Ovechkin missed a shift during the second period of their 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

During the game, Ovechkin was caught by cameras colliding with Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The night before he also took a big hit from Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

On top of whatever happened over the weekend, Ovechkin has battled through “some injuries” behind-the-scenes this season per GM Brian MacLellan. When Ovechkin missed a practice in February, he explained that “I’m 55, you know? We have lots of games. My body needs rest.”

With a four-day break before the team’s next game against the Devils Thursday, Ovechkin will have ample time to heal up for the stretch run.

