Connor McMichael records four points in Hershey Bears’ final game, ends season as team’s leading scorer

By Chris Cerullo

May 16, 2021 7:48 pm

Connor McMichael wrapped up his first professional hockey season with the highest-scoring effort of his AHL career.

The Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick scored a goal and had three pretty primary assists in the Bears’ 5-2 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The win gave Hershey an AHL-best 24-7-2 record.

McMichael opened the game’s scoring after deflecting home a backhanded shot by Brett Leason up and over the Baby Pens goaltender. Aliaksei Protas recorded the secondary assist meaning the Caps 2019 first, second, and third-round choices all factored in on the goal.

Matt Moulson was the first beneficiary of some McMichael magic as the 37-year-old vet received some sweet sauce from the rookie and deposited a slick backhand to give Hershey a 2-0 lead.

The third goal of the game came after Leason fired a snapshot on net that rebounded out to McMichael who immediately sent it back net-front for an easy tap-in for Leason. You’ll begin to notice that Leason also had a very nice game, recording three points.

McMichael’s last contribution in this game and of his rookie season was a beauty. As the Bears were on a late five-on-three advantage he sent a spinning backhand pass through the crease to that guy again, Leason who potted his second of the day.

McMichael finishes his season leading the AHL regular-season king Bears in goals (14) and points (27) in 33 games.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, McMichael is the first rookie since Craig Fisher in 1990-91 to lead the Bears in scoring.

Screenshot courtesy of the Hershey Bears/AHL

