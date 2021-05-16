Home / News / Hershey Bears clinch North Division title and Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy

Hershey Bears clinch North Division title and Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

May 16, 2021 11:28 am

The Hershey Bears clinched the 2021 North Division title on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over the Binghamton Devils. Later in the evening, the Toronto Marlies took down the Laval Rocket, which also clinched the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for the Bears as the AHL’s regular-season champion.

This is the 20th division win and eighth regular-season title in Bears history.

Here’s a look at how the Bears dispatched of the Devils in the penultimate game of their regular season.

Goals

Paul LaDue, recently of the Caps taxi squad, tied the game at one in the second period which started a Bears rally. LaDue took a backhand pass from Connor McMichael directly after the latter had won an offensive zone faceoff and fired a wrister through traffic, beating Jeremy Brodeur.

Next, Alex Alexeyev and Shane Gersich worked to clear their zone and Aliaksei Protas pounced on a loose puck after a Devils player whiffed on a keep-in attempt. The 6’6″ Protas showed off the jets and his long reach, beating the chasing Devils down the ice and sliding the breakaway chance right between Brodeur’s legs.

Finally, the Bears leading scorer McMichael again got into the action this time with a goal of his own. McMichael got himself wide open at the back post, took a smart feed from Brett Leason, and made no mistake on the finish. His goal ended up being the game-winner, the eighth game-winning goal of his season which leads the entire AHL.

The Bears wrap up their season at home Sunday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Full game highlights

Screenshot courtesy of The AHL

, , , ,