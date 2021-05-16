Hershey Bears clinch North Division title and Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy

The Hershey Bears clinched the 2021 North Division title on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over the Binghamton Devils. Later in the evening, the Toronto Marlies took down the Laval Rocket, which also clinched the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for the Bears as the AHL’s regular-season champion.

This is the 20th division win and eighth regular-season title in Bears history.

Here’s a look at how the Bears dispatched of the Devils in the penultimate game of their regular season.

Goals

Paul LaDue got the goal barrage started! #HBH pic.twitter.com/85GHoxZZIp — y – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 15, 2021

Paul LaDue, recently of the Caps taxi squad, tied the game at one in the second period which started a Bears rally. LaDue took a backhand pass from Connor McMichael directly after the latter had won an offensive zone faceoff and fired a wrister through traffic, beating Jeremy Brodeur.

Aliaksei Protas gives us the lead with this breakaway goal! #HBH pic.twitter.com/pw0dT8HMkf — y – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 15, 2021

Next, Alex Alexeyev and Shane Gersich worked to clear their zone and Aliaksei Protas pounced on a loose puck after a Devils player whiffed on a keep-in attempt. The 6’6″ Protas showed off the jets and his long reach, beating the chasing Devils down the ice and sliding the breakaway chance right between Brodeur’s legs.

And, to cap it off, Connor McMichael pads our lead! #HBH pic.twitter.com/8YLGfV15ez — y – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 15, 2021

Finally, the Bears leading scorer McMichael again got into the action this time with a goal of his own. McMichael got himself wide open at the back post, took a smart feed from Brett Leason, and made no mistake on the finish. His goal ended up being the game-winner, the eighth game-winning goal of his season which leads the entire AHL.

The Bears wrap up their season at home Sunday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

We won our 9th straight game at GIANT Center with a 3-2 win over @BingDevils today. It clinched us the North Division and helped us win the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as regular season champs. @UGI_Utilities Game Recap ⬇https://t.co/KYbjJIs4Xv pic.twitter.com/s8y70BrDAK — y – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 15, 2021

Full game highlights

Screenshot courtesy of The AHL