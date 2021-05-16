Home / News / Robin Lehner shaved his head because he fears Tom Wilson 😂

Robin Lehner shaved his head because he fears Tom Wilson 😂

By Peter Hassett

 0 Comment

May 16, 2021 11:47 am

Add Robin Lehner’s head to the list of places where Tom Wilson is living rent-free. Or more specifically: his scalp.

The Vegas Golden Knights goalie recently shaved his luscious dirty blonde locks to sport a bald look for the playoffs.

When asked by a fan what the possible tactical advantage could be of the move, Lehner cited Caps forward Tom Wilson as the reason why.

“Tom Wilson can’t grab it when we are at it in the final,” Lehner tweeted, adding a 😂 at the end so we know he is super serious.

Lehner is obviously referencing the alleged hair-pulling incident after Rangers forward Artemi Panarin hopped on Wilson’s back during a scrum earlier this month.

Here are some more super hi-res photos of Lehner’s shaved head.

The Knights kick off their loffs today at 3 PM.

Awesome headline collage: Peter Hassett (KevinFOX5Vegas, Elizabeth Kong/RMNB, NBC Sports Washington)

, , ,