That’s a start: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have kicked off the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the win column. It sure wasn’t an easy one but the boys powered through adversity for the millionth time this season to Earn (capitalized for effect) a 3-2 overtime victory. Game. On.
The Caps outshot the Bruins 32 to 26 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 55 to 52.
Craig Anderson, who turns 40 on Friday, made 21 saves in relief of @Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek to earn his first playoff win since Game 6 of the 2017 Conference Finals (w/ OTT). #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/Has0BYsxem pic.twitter.com/lMAhBxBmjX
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 16, 2021
Craig Anderson stopped 21 of 22 shots faced in relief, earning his 24th career playoff win. Anderson's .929 career save percentage in the playoffs is the second-highest in NHL history among goaltenders with at least 40 games played.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 16, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Headline photo: KP8 Design
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On