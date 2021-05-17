Home / News / Craig Anderson appears to be the starter for Game Two as injured Vitek Vanecek misses morning skate

Craig Anderson appears to be the starter for Game Two as injured Vitek Vanecek misses morning skate

By Ian Oland

May 17, 2021 11:49 am

It appears the Capitals will turn to 39-year-old Craig Anderson to start in goal for Monday’s Game Two against the Boston Bruins.

It will be Anderson’s first start in a playoff game since May 25, 2017, when he helped lead the Ottawa Senators to the Eastern Conference Final. Ottawa fell to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Seven.

Anderson was the first goalie off the ice, per NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, which typically represents who will start that night.

Vitek Vanecek, who suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Game One, did not participate in the morning skate.

Ilya Samsonov, who was removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List on Saturday, participated in practice for the second straight day. Samsonov was one of four Capitals goalies on the ice, which included Pheonix Copley, the likely backup tonight, and Zach Fucale, who was called up from Hershey yesterday.

Samsonov did work with the taxi squad while Evgeny Kuznetsov, who returned to the ice on Sunday, participated in practice as an extra.

The Capitals’ lines appear unchanged from Saturday’s Game One.

After the skate, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette would not confirm Anderson would start or if Ilya Samsonov would be the third-string emergency goaltender. The only thing he said was reiterate that Vanecek is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

