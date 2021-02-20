Caps vs Rangers pregame: Brunch brawl

The Capitals are at home hosting the New York Rangers and it’s an early one. Rise and shine, everyone. Grab a cup of coffee, a mimosa, water, or whatever drink you need and settle on in. Let’s get another W.

“I know things happen quick,” Peter Laviolette said. “You’ve got to prepare the night before. You’ve got to wake up ready to compete. Not many people go to work and have to think about getting into a fight before they have their lunch, so it’s just a different mindset.”

Puck drops at 12:30 PM and the fabulous Mr. Christopher will have your recap.

Record 5-7-3 8-4-3 Shot Attempt % 47.9% 49.0% PDO 98.2 102.1 Power Play 12.3% 32.4% Penalty Kill 84.6% 80.0%

Projected Lines

Thanks to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post for the lines. They should look pretty familiar to you at this point:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Sheary – Eller – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Chara – Schultz

Orlov – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

Crosby 1K

I know what you’re thinking. “Elyse why would you even waste TIME on bringing up Sidney Crosby during your pregame” and, usually, I would agree. But, I would simply be remiss if I did not mention that today Crosby is playing in his 1,000th game. He’s about to become the 25th active skater to play in 1,000 NHL games, and the first player in Penguins history to play 1,000 games with the team. Big deal.

Even though this is happening while people are pushing some weird trade rumors, I love that he is on the Penguins. The rivalry we have with the Pens, and the overall Ovi/Crosby dynamic, is one of my favorite things. Maybe it’s because I have fun shootin’ the shit with my friends that are Pittsburgh fans, but it’s also just fun to watch a lot of talent. That’s all I will say. Happy 1000th to Sidney Crosby, I will hate your guts forever.

In the summer of 2005, Sidney Crosby arrived in Pittsburgh, his new home. Now, over 15 years later, he is set to become the first player in Pittsburgh Penguins history to appear in 1,000 games. Crosby reflects ahead of his 1,000th NHL game: https://t.co/84l16G915x pic.twitter.com/5iAN1UDOxf — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 20, 2021

