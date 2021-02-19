The views from the NHL’s Lake Tahoe rink are incredible

The NHL has spent the last few weeks transforming the picturesque 18th fairway of Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nevada, into an ice hockey rink. The Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers will play the 31st and 32nd regular-season outdoor games in NHL history on Saturday and Sunday lakeside surrounded by snow-capped mountains.

“Wow,” wrote former Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer on Instagram when he first viewed the rink from the bleachers.

NHL.com’s Nick Cotsonika documented the stunning views on his Twitter and Instagram pages. His shots went viral on Thursday.

According to the NHL, the league used 20,000 gallons of water to create the two-inch ice surface, 3,000 gallons of coolant to freeze the rink, and 350 gallons of non-toxic paint to color the ice. 243 ice pans, each measuring 30” x 340”, were placed under the rink at Edgewood Tahoe Resort to hold everything in place. A 300-ton refrigeration trailer that will keep the ice cool during games.

NBC will also utilize new technology to broadcast the game. While the pandemic will rob fans of being in attendance, the opportunity will allow NBC to experiment and try new things during its coverage.

“You’re going to see some shots that you’ve never seen in a hockey game before,” NBC director Charlie Dammeyer said to NHL.com.

NBC is planning to utilize two drones for live video footage — similar to how FOX utilized drones for the Daytona 500. There will also be “a fixed-wing aircraft, robotic cameras, handheld cameras, and usual game cameras.”

Friday, the network tested their new equipment as the teams practiced on the Lake Tahoe rink for the first time.

During the skates, a rainbow could be seen in the background as clouds broke over the mountains.

Pot o’ Golden Knights at the end of the rainbow. I’ll be here all day. #NHLOutdoors pic.twitter.com/rhhLXLzqYQ — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) February 19, 2021

The teams will rock their Reverse Retro jerseys for the game. Saturday’s game will feature two Capitals’ Stanley Cup champions, Philipp Grubauer (COL), Andre Burakovsky (COL), and Chandler Stephenson (VGK), facing off against each other.

The games will mark the first-ever played atop a golf course. The previous 30 outdoor NHL games were hosted at football venues (19 GP), baseball parks (10 GP), and a soccer stadium (1 GP).

Headline photo courtesy of @cotsonika/NHL