Capitals place Ilya Samsonov on taxi squad ahead of Rangers game

Ilya Samsonov will not dress against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Russian goalie, who returned to the Capitals on Friday after a two-game conditioning stint with the Hershey Bears, has been placed on the team’s taxi squad. Craig Anderson will serve as Vitek Vanecek’s backup.

#Caps recall G Craig Anderson from the Taxi Squad, assign G Ilya Samsonov to Taxi Squad. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 20, 2021

Vanecek will be making his 13th straight start in net, which is nearing a franchise record. Per Wikipedia, Braden Holtby owns the record for consecutive starts in a season, 23, which he did in 2014-15.

According to The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Samsonov is “still working on his conditioning.”

Craig Anderson will be backing up Vanecek today. Samsonov is on the taxi squad, he’s still working on his conditioning. Laviolette won’t commit to any plan in net for the Caps’ game tomorrow vs the Devils. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 20, 2021

We’ll learn of Sunday’s starter later.

Laviolette said he wants to get through today's game before making any announcements about tomorrow's starter vs. NJD. #Caps https://t.co/9qGWQXBRQn — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 20, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB