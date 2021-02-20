Home / News / Capitals place Ilya Samsonov on taxi squad ahead of Rangers game

Capitals place Ilya Samsonov on taxi squad ahead of Rangers game

By Ian Oland

February 20, 2021 11:01 am

Ilya Samsonov will not dress against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Russian goalie, who returned to the Capitals on Friday after a two-game conditioning stint with the Hershey Bears, has been placed on the team’s taxi squad. Craig Anderson will serve as Vitek Vanecek’s backup.

Vanecek will be making his 13th straight start in net, which is nearing a franchise record. Per Wikipedia, Braden Holtby owns the record for consecutive starts in a season, 23, which he did in 2014-15.

According to The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Samsonov is “still working on his conditioning.”

We’ll learn of Sunday’s starter later.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

