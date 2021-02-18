Nicklas Backstrom scores his team-leading eighth goal of the season

Nicklas Backstrom now has points in 13 of his 15 games this season.

The Super Swede scored on a rebound to give the Capitals an early 1-0 lead.

After Alex Ovechkin was stopped twice by Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark on the power play, Backstrom found the loose puck and tucked it home.

The goal was Backstrom’s eight tally of the season, which is the most on the Capitals and tied for 12th in the NHL. It was also his 20th point.

What’s the secret on all the goals, Nicky?

“I don’t know,” Backstrom said to NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin at intermission. “Maybe going to the net a little bit harder. A lot of rebound goals. That’s just the mindset the coaches want us to have. Maybe that’s the reason.”

Alex Ovechkin picked up the secondary assist on Backstrom’s tally, giving him his 1,292nd career point (711g, 581a) of his career.

