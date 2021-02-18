Tom Wilson scores shorty on ultra-rare 2-on-0 break

Tom Wilson scored his sixth goal of the season on a jailbreak during a Buffalo Sabres power play. Wilson’s shorty came on a very rare two-on-none break.
Minutes later, he had another breakaway but decided to drop a pass to Jakub Vrana, which didn’t result in a shot. So yeah, let’s not focus on that one.
Wilson’s goal came after the Sabres’ committed a Charlie Brown-esque turnover at the blue line. Taylor Hall gained the zone and sent a pass to Sam Reinhart along the boards. Reinhart held onto the puck too long and Wilson muscled him to the ice. Rasmus Dahlin tripped over Reinhart as he tried to retrieve the puck allowing Wilson and Nic Dowd to race down all alone with the puck.
Instead of passing with Dowd, Wilson took the puck in all alone himself faking forehand before going with the backhand slider past goaltender Linus Ullmark.
The goal was Wilson’s sixth of the season and his fifth shorty of this career.
