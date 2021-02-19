Sabres get buffaloed: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals halted their four-game losing streak with a win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday and now have turned the tide completely and started a winning streak by taking down the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 3-1.
The Sabres outshot the Caps 23 to 21 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 42 to 40.
Lars Eller earned the primary assist on Sheary's goal. It marks his 300th career point, the third-highest point total among Danish-born players in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/Um2q3mCWjn
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 19, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Penguins
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On