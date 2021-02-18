Caps beat Sabres 3-1… but still no shutout for Vanecek

The Washington Capitals kept to their winning ways with a convincing yet sloppy victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
After Alex Ovechkin took a couple swings against Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark, Nicklas Backstrom said “bro i got this” and did it himself. Tom Wilson extended the lead in the second period with a very welcome shorthanded goal. In the third, Conor Sheary cleaned up a rebound on a great rush play. But then Victor Olofsson ended the shutout with a power-play goal that clipped the top of Vancek’s net.
Caps win!
Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet
thanks I hate it pic.twitter.com/4Dp1cUaOLs
— Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 19, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsSabres Joe rocking the blue tonight pic.twitter.com/aURWNq3tIt
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 19, 2021
Two wins in a row? That’s officially a trend. There’s been some real respectable play lately, dating back to that last loss against Pittsburgh, if you ask me. But this weekend’s gauntlet will be a real test. Meet you here, then.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Sabres
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
