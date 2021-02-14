Home / Pregame / Caps at Penguins pregame: Where were we?

Caps at Penguins pregame: Where were we?

By Peter Hassett

 0 Comment

February 14, 2021 12:54 pm

After a week of covidian delays, the Caps are back in action, hopping up to Pennsylvania to take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Now that football is gone forever, the game’s a mid-afternoon affair, starting at 3 PM. Someone’s got recap duty, but we’re not sure who yet. That usually mean Ian.

Record 6-5-1 6-3-3
Shot Attempt % 52.5% 48.0%
PDO 98.4 101.8
Power Play 13.5% 37.0%
Penalty Kill 70.3% 81.4%

Projected Lines

The Caps are basically healthy again. From Saturday’s practice:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Panik – Eller – Sheary
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Dillon – Carlson
Chara – Schultz
Orlov – Jensen

Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20
NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4
PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8
NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24
PIT 🤷 🤷 2/14 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1
NYR 🚽 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 😷 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

What a Difference a Week Makes

The last time the Caps played; they were missing a lot of pieces. Since then:

  • Vrana’s off the COVID list
  • Kuznetsov’s off the COVID list
  • Samsonov’s off the COVID list
  • Oshie’s playing after an upper-body injury
  • Schultz’s playing after an upper-body injury
  • Sheary’s playing after a lower-body injury

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Penguins

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports

, ,