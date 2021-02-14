Caps at Penguins pregame: Where were we?

After a week of covidian delays, the Caps are back in action, hopping up to Pennsylvania to take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Now that football is gone forever, the game’s a mid-afternoon affair, starting at 3 PM. Someone’s got recap duty, but we’re not sure who yet. That usually mean Ian.

Record 6-5-1 6-3-3 Shot Attempt % 52.5% 48.0% PDO 98.4 101.8 Power Play 13.5% 37.0% Penalty Kill 70.3% 81.4%

Projected Lines

The Caps are basically healthy again. From Saturday’s practice:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Panik – Eller – Sheary

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Chara – Schultz

Orlov – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 2/14 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 😷 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

What a Difference a Week Makes

The last time the Caps played; they were missing a lot of pieces. Since then:

Vrana’s off the COVID list

Kuznetsov’s off the COVID list

Samsonov’s off the COVID list

Oshie’s playing after an upper-body injury

Schultz’s playing after an upper-body injury

Sheary’s playing after a lower-body injury

