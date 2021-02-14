Caps at Penguins pregame: Where were we?

After a week of covidian delays, the Caps are back in action, hopping up to Pennsylvania to take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins
Now that football is gone forever, the game’s a mid-afternoon affair, starting at 3 PM. Someone’s got recap duty, but we’re not sure who yet. That usually mean Ian.
|Record
|6-5-1
|6-3-3
|Shot Attempt %
|52.5%
|48.0%
|PDO
|98.4
|101.8
|Power Play
|13.5%
|37.0%
|Penalty Kill
|70.3%
|81.4%
The Caps are basically healthy again. From Saturday’s practice:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Panik – Eller – Sheary
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Chara – Schultz
Orlov – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|2/27
|3/1
|3/7
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|2/14
|2/16
|2/23
|2/25
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|2/20
|2/21
|3/19
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|😷
|😷
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
The last time the Caps played; they were missing a lot of pieces. Since then:
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Penguins
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports
