Caps assign Ilya Samsonov to Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals announced on Sunday morning that they have assigned goalie Ilya Samsonov to the Hershey Bears.
Samsonov has not played since January 17, after which he contracted COVID-19.
From the Caps:
#Caps assign goaltender Ilya Samsonov to the Hershey Bears (AHL).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 14, 2021
Samsonov’s assignment is likely for conditioning, as he has not seen game action in nearly a month, much of which was spent away from the team and practice.
Last week, Samsonov said he had trouble walking and breathing when sick with coronavirus.
Goalies Craig Anderson and Vitek Vanecek remain on the active roster. The Caps face the Penguins today at 3 PM.
