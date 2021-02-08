Home / News / Ilya Samsonov says he had trouble breathing and walking while struggling through COVID-19

Ilya Samsonov says he had trouble breathing and walking while struggling through COVID-19

By Ian Oland

February 8, 2021 3:42 pm

After battling through COVID-19 symptoms, Evgeny Kuznetsov said he was just “happy to be alive”.

Meanwhile, Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals’ star 23-year-old goalie, struggled badly through the disease.

In a short meeting with the press, Samsonov talked about his experience through an interpreter.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir and the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Samsonov had several challenging days where he struggled breathing and walking.

Samsonov returned to the ice nearly 30 minutes before practice and was the team’s third goalie during drills.

Samsonov’s battle with the deadly disease is yet another reminder to take COVID-19 seriously. These are star athletes in peak condition and this is what it’s doing to their bodies.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

