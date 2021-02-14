Canucks beat Flames 3-1 in casual fashion to end infinity-game losing streak

Our precious Vancouver Canucks needed a win over the Calgary Flames so badly, and they weren’t trying to hide it.
The Canucks ran the show in the first period but could not best their own ex-goalie, Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom, until Quinn Hughes pulled off some Rambo maneuvers in the second. Less than a minute later, Sam Bennett’s shot from the slot beat Thatcher Demko to restore the tie.
With just about five minutes left in regulation, Elias Pettersson finally put Vancouver ahead by stealing credit for Tyler Myer’s shot. An empty-netter from Brandon Sutter made it official: the Canucks have snapped their losing streak.
Canucks win!
No Joe B for obvious reasons, but here’s this guy’s suit. Whoever he is.
Quick thoughts: Beagle almost got a shorty. Canadian TV dramas seem fake to me. I don’t think I like any Tkachuks.
Welp. This was fun. Happy Valentine’s Day.
