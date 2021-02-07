Ovi’s big day squandered: Flyers beat Caps 7-4

The Washington Capitals got to play host to the Philadelphia Flyers for a highly entertaining — if not highly frustrating — Super Bowl Sunday matinee.
Alex Ovechkin got on the scoreboard early and refused to get off it. He scored on the power play and then set up Tom Wilson for a gorgeous goal. Scott Laughton picked up the slack for the Flyers, scoring two goals into the second period.
Ovechkin responded with his second goal of the game, a slapshot from the blue line. But then the Flyers tied it (Robert Hagg) and then took the lead (James van Riemdsyk), kicking Vitek Vanecek out of net for the first time. Before the second period was up, Alex Ovechkin found Nicklas Backstrom in the paint to tie it yet again.
And then, on the first shift of the third period, Sean Couturier restored the lead for Philly. Then Scott Laughton got the hat trick, and then Sean Couturier made it a touchdown on an empty-netter.
Caps lose.
The Caps have lost three regulation games in a row. They got some mondo plays out of their top line, but they just don’t have a complete team right now, either in roster or in that roster’s performance. Couldn’t buy a save.
Huge bummer.
