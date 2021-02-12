Jay Beagle’s kids help dad celebrate his 600th NHL game

Jay Beagle played his 600th NHL game with the Vancouver Canucks last night.

Even though Jay’s family couldn’t be there in person to support him, they still had a presence at the game.

Video

"Go Daddy Go" Even without being there, the Beagle kids were there for dad tonight in his 600th @NHL game. 💙💚 pic.twitter.com/Vi67L2fxzY — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 12, 2021

Beagle’s kids made a sign to put on the glass during warm-up that said: “Go Daddy Go.” The Canucks also

“It means a lot obviously,” said Beagle in a pre-game interview. “Being undrafted and always dreaming to play in the NHL. It’s incredible and I’ve been so blessed to be able to play even one game. I never try to take anything for granted and try to treat every game like it’s your last game.”

As he gets set to play in his 600th career NHL game, Jay Beagle breaks down what the team must do to get back on track.#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/yi0Xbk5Qo5 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 11, 2021

Beagle has played 13 seasons in the NHL despite not being drafted into the NHL. The forward first got an opportunity as a free agent after the Capitals were impressed by his performance in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads. Beagle started in the AHL and played parts of four seasons with the Hershey Bears. There he won two Calder Cup Championships before joining the Capitals full time.

In 2018, Beagle helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup as the team’s fourth-line center. He’s the first player in history to win a Kelly Cup, Calder Cup, and Stanley Cup.

Now in his third season with the Canucks, Beagle has one goal and five points in 17 games.

Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet