The Arizona Coyotes debuted their Reverse Retro jerseys tonight and they’re beauties

The Washington Capitals might have had the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey, but ultimately it’s subjective who had the best nostalgic sweater. The Reverse Retro line was highlighted by the New York Rangers bringing back Lady Liberty, the Colorado Avalanche’s Quebec Nordiques tribute, and the Carolina Hurricanes further embracing their Hartford Whalers roots.

The Arizona Coyotes’ Reverse Retro jersey is also bold. Featuring the team’s original Coyotes head logo, the purple sweaters feature a desert scene with green cacti, orange mountains, and the team’s old purple moon logo. There are gecko patches on the shoulder.

Saturday, the Coyotes debuted their Reverse Retro sweaters against the St. Louis Blues and boy did they look good.

We agree, we think you're really pretty. pic.twitter.com/DWKCAzXSjJ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 14, 2021

It’s not easy being the best dressed team in the league but here we are. pic.twitter.com/Qri55fd6Kv — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 14, 2021

It’s purple against the Blues tonight. Our Saturday style puts present-day twist on homage to the past. https://t.co/ZW05lvaiZW — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 13, 2021

After Saturday’s game, the Coyotes will wear their Reverse Retro sweaters four more times this season, but I highly recommend they bring them back for the rest of eternity.

Headline photo courtesy of adidas