Home / News / Justin Schultz expected to play against Penguins on Sunday after recovering from injury

Justin Schultz expected to play against Penguins on Sunday after recovering from injury

By Eliza Kravitz

 0 Comment

February 13, 2021 2:54 pm

After missing four games due to an injury sustained against the New York Islanders on January 28th, Justin Schultz is expected to return to the lineup for tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburg Penguins.

Schultz was struck on the side of his face by a shot from Islanders’ forward Kieffer Bellows. Schultz left the game in the third period and was classified as “day-to-day”.

We later learned that the defenseman lost several teeth and fractured several others. After practicing on February 8th he said, “I feel good. Body’s fine. Face is feeling fine. Obviously, teeth are a bit damaged and all that. I think it’s healing up well and I’m feeling good.”

Before getting injured, Schultz was a big contributor to the Capitals’ offense. He is rank first on the team (among players who have played at least eight games) in five-on-five shot attempts with 53.7 percent. He is also tied at fifth with Evgeny Kuznetsov in points per game this season (.75). For the first time in his career, recorded three straight multi-point games between January 24th-28th.

“I feel really good,” said Schultz to media after practice today. “I’m ready to go. This break gave us a chance to get some guys back and back into game conditioning.”

Schultz was placed on the second pairing with Zdeno Chara.

Schultz, who missed four games, was fortunate to not miss more after several outbreaks on East Division teams forced the remainder of the Capitals games postponed this week.

The Capitals will head to Pittsburgh for a 3:00 pm game tomorrow.

“We gotta get our train moving back in the right direction,” said Head Coach, Peter Laviolette after practice today. “That’s on us now. We have everyone available we gotta get it done.”

, ,