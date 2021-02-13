Justin Schultz expected to play against Penguins on Sunday after recovering from injury

After missing four games due to an injury sustained against the New York Islanders on January 28th, Justin Schultz is expected to return to the lineup for tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburg Penguins.

CAPS TODAY: Justin Schultz, who leads the Caps with an 80.0 on-ice goals for percentage at even strength (12 on ice goals for, 3 against), is expected to return to the lineup tomorrow against Pittsburgh. More info on Schultz and Caps Clips at https://t.co/HecIC0ECg1 pic.twitter.com/FaAHZJ2a6e — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 13, 2021

Schultz was struck on the side of his face by a shot from Islanders’ forward Kieffer Bellows. Schultz left the game in the third period and was classified as “day-to-day”.

We later learned that the defenseman lost several teeth and fractured several others. After practicing on February 8th he said, “I feel good. Body’s fine. Face is feeling fine. Obviously, teeth are a bit damaged and all that. I think it’s healing up well and I’m feeling good.”

Before getting injured, Schultz was a big contributor to the Capitals’ offense. He is rank first on the team (among players who have played at least eight games) in five-on-five shot attempts with 53.7 percent. He is also tied at fifth with Evgeny Kuznetsov in points per game this season (.75). For the first time in his career, recorded three straight multi-point games between January 24th-28th.

“I feel really good,” said Schultz to media after practice today. “I’m ready to go. This break gave us a chance to get some guys back and back into game conditioning.”

Schultz was placed on the second pairing with Zdeno Chara.

#Caps lines on Saturday ahead of PIT: Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Panik-Eller-Sheary

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Sprong Dillon-Carlson

Chara-Schultz

Orlov-Jensen

Siegenthaler-TvR Samsonov

Vanecek — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 13, 2021

Schultz, who missed four games, was fortunate to not miss more after several outbreaks on East Division teams forced the remainder of the Capitals games postponed this week.

The Capitals will head to Pittsburgh for a 3:00 pm game tomorrow.

“We gotta get our train moving back in the right direction,” said Head Coach, Peter Laviolette after practice today. “That’s on us now. We have everyone available we gotta get it done.”