Caps at Penguins pregame: Shake it up

I thought about having a quiet, calm Tuesday…but then I realized the Capitals and the Penguins are back at it again tonight. I think a quiet and calm game between these two teams would be a cause for concern.

At any rate, the bigger news that you should know before this evening’s showdown is that Coach Laviolette has decided to shake up the lines! You’ll notice the return of top line Tom Wilson, the shift of TJ Oshie to the third line, and the spring of Daniel Sprong up to the second line.

Puck drop is at 7PM EST. I personally recommend that you stream it and hang out with us. Recap will come your way courtesy of Peter Hassett.

Projected Lines

Line changes were mentioned in the intro, but check out the below. It also looks like Vanecek will be in goal:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong

Panik – Eller – Oshie

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

Wear a mask

Canes and Preds has been postponed. Canes have two positive COVID tests. Crossing my fingers for no more positive cases and for a speedy recovery.

Storylines

Be Safe

I’m from the DC area, so obviously I’ve been getting updates from friends about what it’s been like these last few days and I wanted to be sure to pass along the sentiment to you all as well. Just taking a quick little second to tell those of you that are currently located in Washington, DC area that I am thinkin’ of you! Things are super tense (on top of a pandemic smh), so take it easy. Please be safe and look out for each other. Love you all a bunch.

Tonight the National Mall is covered in upwards of 200,000 flags to represent the people who could not attend the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/1JJM4YdEmn — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) January 19, 2021

