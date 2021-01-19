Karl Alzner joins NBC Sports Washington’s pregame show

NBC Sports Washington has a special treat for Capitals fans tonight.

Karl Alzner will be joining the pregame show ahead of the second showdown between division rivals the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Excited to get on the action today with the #caps pregame show @NBCSCapitals,” Alzner tweeted on Tuesday.

Alzner will give analysis along with fellow former Capitals Alan May and Brent Johnson.

“I think it’s an excellent addition,” May said to RMNB. “Karl gives amazing insight as both a very current NHL defenseman and of course as a former Capitals stalwart. Not to mention he’s got a great personality.”

Alzner was drafted fifth overall in 2007 by Washington. The defenseman played nine seasons (2008-2017) with the Capitals before being signed as a free agent by the Montreal Canadiens in 2017.

In Washington, Alzner was a top-four defenseman who earned the nickname “Iron Man” for being reliable and never missing a game. In 2016, he broke Bobby Carpenter’s franchise record for consecutive games played with 423. He is currently 12th in NHL history with 622 consecutive games overall.

After leaving the Capitals, he played the full 2017-18 season with Montreal before getting moved to the Laval Rockets, Montreal’s AHL affiliate. This past October the Canadiens bought Alzner out of the final two seasons of his five-year $23.125 contract ($4.625 AAV) he signed in 2017.

Alzner has yet to officially retire.

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB