Former Capital Karl Alzner bought out by Montreal Canadiens

Karl Alzner’s career, at least in the NHL, could be over.

Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens bought the former Capitals defenseman out of the final two seasons of his five-year, $23.125 contract ($4.625 AAV) he signed in 2017.

The Habs put Alzner on unconditional waivers at noon.

The @CanadiensMTL are buying out Karl Alzner’s contract. He will be placed on unconditional waivers at noon today. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 6, 2020

The decision will give the Canadiens nearly an extra million of cap space next year.

With 2 years remaining Karl Alzner's contract, a buyout will span 4 years for the #Habs. The cap hit buyout breakdown is as follows: 2020-21: $3,958,333

2021-22: $1,958,333

2022-23: $833,333

2023-24: $833,333https://t.co/bvHS5OrTUo pic.twitter.com/M8YU2PYxcr — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 6, 2020

With Karl Alzner's contract bought out, we now show the Montreal #Canadiens with $10.9M in cap space and a roster of 18 (10F-6D-2G) Pending RFAs:

F Hudon

F Domi

D Mete

D Ouellet

D Juulsenhttps://t.co/lffSdAZeWP pic.twitter.com/eEvnT4AGJ3 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 6, 2020

Alzner is the sixth player bought out this offseason including Justin Abdelkader, Jack Johnson, Michael Grabner, Henrik Lundqvist, and Bobby Ryan.

Alzner, originally drafted by the Capitals with the fifth overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, spent nine seasons in Washington. A mainstay in the team’s top four, Alzner created a solid pairing with John Carlson, who would later go on to be a Norris Trophy finalist in 2020.

The Burnaby, Alberta-native’s career hit a crossroads in 2016. During that year’s postseason, Alzner tore his groin and underwent sports hernia surgery over the offseason. The blueliner admitted he never fully regained his full stride a year later.

“It’s kind of been standing still at a certain percent,” Alzner said to the Washington Post. “There are days when I’m stiffer than other days and I can’t quite move as good, and so I have to manage the game a little differently. … I’ve never been the fastest skater, but I’ve always been a good enough skater where I can a lot of times skate myself out of trouble or catch up, if need be, and this year, I’ve been a little bit slower.”

Combined with the wear and tear of blocking shots — Alzner admitted he couldn’t open pickle jars with his hands in March 2017, he was never quite the same.

Despite all those warning signs, the Canadiens signed Alzner to a longterm deal on the first day of free agency in 2017. Alzner played all 82 games in 2017-18, but the next year, the Habs sent the defenseman down the AHL.

Alzner played only nine games in the NHL that season and was notably scratched in the Habs’ season opener, breaking his 622-game ironman streak. The next year, Alzner only skated in four games for the Canadiens, remaining a mainstay of the Rocket.

Overall, Alzner played 686 games in the NHL, scoring 20 goals and tallying 130 points during parts of 12 seasons in the big leagues.

If this is the end, congratulations on a wonderful career, Karl!

