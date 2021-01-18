Home / News / Capitals debut new Willie O’Ree equality helmet stickers on Martin Luther King Day



By Ian Oland

January 18, 2021 5:23 pm

The Washington Capitals officially added new decals to their helmets on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The stickers read Celebrating Equality and feature a profile illustration of Willie O’Ree wearing his signature top hat. Today marks the 63rd anniversary of Willie O’Ree breaking the color barrier with the Boston Bruins (January 18, 1958). Later this season, the Bruins will retire O’Ree’s number.

Here are a few shots of the decals from the Capitals’ optional skate on Monday.

The decals will be worn league-wide through the end of February, Black History Month.

“There have been a lot of changes,” O’Ree said earlier in the day. “There are more kids playing hockey today than ever before. There are more girls playing hockey today…what I wanted to try to do is give as many boys and girls as possible the opportunity to play the sport”

