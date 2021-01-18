Capitals debut new Willie O’Ree equality helmet stickers on Martin Luther King Day

The Washington Capitals officially added new decals to their helmets on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The stickers read Celebrating Equality and feature a profile illustration of Willie O’Ree wearing his signature top hat. Today marks the 63rd anniversary of Willie O’Ree breaking the color barrier with the Boston Bruins (January 18, 1958). Later this season, the Bruins will retire O’Ree’s number.

Here are a few shots of the decals from the Capitals’ optional skate on Monday.

In celebration of the 63rd anniversary of Willie O’Ree becoming the first Black player to play in an NHL game, the Capitals are proud to wear this helmet decal through the end of February honoring his immeasurable impact on the game of hockey. pic.twitter.com/nYb3UxHaaM — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 18, 2021

The decals will be worn league-wide through the end of February, Black History Month.

On this day in 1958, Willie O’Ree became the first black hockey player to play in a National Hockey League game. We are proud to remember and celebrate that milestone with this decal on our helmets today!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/IvUs9ka2H9 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 18, 2021

“There have been a lot of changes,” O’Ree said earlier in the day. “There are more kids playing hockey today than ever before. There are more girls playing hockey today…what I wanted to try to do is give as many boys and girls as possible the opportunity to play the sport”

