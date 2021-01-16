Home / News / The Washington Football Team will not have ‘some random-ass bird mascot’ when it chooses its new nickname

The Washington Football Team will not have ‘some random-ass bird mascot’ when it chooses its new nickname

By Ian Oland

January 16, 2021 10:52 pm

The Washington Football Team will keep its burgundy and gold color scheme when it chooses its new nickname, but there are some things it definitely won’t do.

WFT president Jason Wright did an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on Friday and shared a strong opinion he had about a potential new mascot.

“The other thing that we’ve heard clearly is that something random would land poorly,” Wright said according to a transcription by Chris Lingebach. “We need something that’s connected to the history of the club, or to the area, or to something else that is meaningful to the fanbase already, meaningful to the area, etcetera. So taking some random-ass bird mascot doesn’t feel like the right approach, at least from what we’ve seen so far.”

It’s unclear what Wright meant by a “some random-ass bird mascot” but here is a picture of the Capitals’ and Wizards’ mascots Slapshot and G-Wiz.

Here’s the DC United’s mascot Talon.

And here’s the Washington Nationals’ mascot Screech.

Oh, this is awkward.

Wright also revealed in the interview that whatever the WFT picks should have “a sense of aggression, of boldness, of edginess.” He also expects the Washington Football Team name to not change through the 2021 season.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

