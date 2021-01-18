Caps superstitions: Nicklas Backstrom is now holding Jakub Vrana’s hand onto the ice for warmups

The Washington Capitals have a lot of pregame routines. Over the years it’s included biting, cup checks, butt slashes, screaming profanity, and lots of high fives.

One of the less-heralded, but equally ridiculous superstitions was done by Jakub Vrana and Madison Bowey. The two friends would hold hands going out to the ice for warmups.

But now with Bowey out of the organization, Vrana has found a new teammate to continue the tradition during the 2020-21 season: the very serious and professional Nicklas Backstrom.

Video

Nicklas Backstrom has taken on Madison Bowey’s job of holding Jakub Vrana’s hand as they take the ice.pic.twitter.com/nvWnhjll30 — Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) January 17, 2021

The potential someday Hall of Famer and Vrana were first spotted holding hands onto the ice by NBC Sports’ Sammi Silber.

Bowey and Vrana explained the tradition years ago.

“One game we were just trying to get each other going a little bit and I lent my hand out and he gave me a little high five,” Bowey said. “Now it just kind of carried on a little bit longer.”

“He wanted to give me high five so from beginning we just do the high five,” Vrana said, “And then lately I was like holding his hand and he didn’t let it go and we just skate in the ice together.

“He’s always going in front of me and I go behind him and we kind of like hold the hands and just try to shake and skate on the ice together,” Vrana said. “It’s like our game ritual or something.”

Screenshots courtesy of the @Capitals