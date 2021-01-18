This gospel version of ‘O Canada’ from tonight’s Leafs’ game was stunning

Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer, Martina Ortiz Luis, performed a special rendition of O Canada ahead of the Jets-Leafs game on Monday.

“We’re doing something special for tonight’s anthem in celebration of #MLKDay! Don’t miss it! #LeafsForever,” Martina wrote on Twitter.

Martina collaborated with several local gospel singers from the Sole Power Choir of Toronto. This was the stunning result.

Video

Fantastic, right?

Here’s a normal rendition of O Canada by Martina from a few seasons ago.

Screenshot courtesy of Martina Ortiz Luis/Youtube