This gospel version of ‘O Canada’ from tonight’s Leafs’ game was stunning

Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer, Martina Ortiz Luis, performed a special rendition of O Canada ahead of the Jets-Leafs game on Monday.
“We’re doing something special for tonight’s anthem in celebration of #MLKDay! Don’t miss it! #LeafsForever,” Martina wrote on Twitter.
Martina collaborated with several local gospel singers from the Sole Power Choir of Toronto. This was the stunning result.
Wow. 🇨🇦
This rendition of O Canada with @itzmartinaol is amazing. #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/Ve8bc0IMbz
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 19, 2021
Fantastic, right?
Here’s a normal rendition of O Canada by Martina from a few seasons ago.
Screenshot courtesy of Martina Ortiz Luis/Youtube
