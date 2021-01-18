Old foes and old woes: numbers for the morning after

Old foes and old woes were the stories that led to the Washington Capitals’ first “defeat” of this strange season, 4-3 to the ole pesky Pittsburgh Penguins. I put defeat in quotes because when you lose in a shootout…did you really lose a hockey game?
The Pens outshot the Caps 27 to 23 and the five-on-five shot attempts were locked up at 32 apiece.
Evgeny Kuznetsov picked up the primary assist on Ovechkin's goal. Kuznetsov is one of 15 forwards in the NHL that has recorded at least 40 assists in four of the previous five seasons, and he ranked 14th in assists during that span (237).
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
