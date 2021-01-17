Caps lose to Penguins 4-3 in shootout

It’s been way too long — nearly a calendar year — since the Washington Capitals spent a day visiting their best buddies, the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both teams are still a bit rusty, as Sunday’s matinee can attest.
The Penguins got on the scoreboard first as Evan Rodrigues deflected a screened pass from Brian Dumoulin. The Caps responded with some fourth line grease and then took the leads thanks to Alex Ovechkin’s first goal of the season.
That lead was erased in the second period when Ilya Samsonov made a bad play behind his net. That mistake was temporarily given reprieve from a clean Kuznetsov-to-Backstrom sequence on the power play, but Marcus Petterson’s goal restored the tie, making it 3-3 going into the third period.
The third gave us heartburn but no goals, so we tried and failed to decide the game in overtime. Instead, I bring you the return of shootout bullets.
Caps lose.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|1/30
|2/1
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|2/27
|3/1
|3/7
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|2/7
|2/9
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|1/26
|1/28
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|🤷
|1/19
|2/14
|2/16
|2/23
|2/25
|4/29
|5/1
|2/4
|2/20
|2/21
|3/19
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|🌮
|🌮
|1/22
|1/24
|2/11
|2/13
|4/13
|4/15
pain pic.twitter.com/GP9Od7YtBn
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 17, 2021
No Joe B today, so you’ll have to make do with this:
— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 17, 2021
Not a ton to love from Washington here. After the first period, their even-strength game sorta fell apart. They committed too many penalties and generated too little offense. But their goalie made just one big mistake, and they made enough smart plays to eke out a standings point. And they were darn close to winning despite their faults.
Anyway, we’ll see a rematch on Tuesday night. See you then.
