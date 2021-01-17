Alex Ovechkin scores his first goal of the season, welcomes all to a smiley group hug

Alex Ovechkin was scoreless, inconceivably, after two games to start this season. That simply could not be allowed to stand any longer.
Before the first period of Sunday’s Caps-Pens game was over, Ovechkin remedied the problem with an assist from Kuznetsov and Wilson.
While the Penguins regrouped, “Two-way” Tom Wilson attacked the puck in the offensive zone, forcing a turnover. Wilson quickly fed to Kuznetsov, who left the puck in the crease for Ovechkin to pick up, besting Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith.
With his trademark demented smile, Ovechkin welcomed his linemates for a group hug. My advanced lip-reading skills tell me he’s saying “come on, baby!”
That’s one goal on the season, and 707 all-time. Ovechkin is now one goal behind Mike Gartner. (Though in a just world, he’d be 100 goals further ahead.)
