Welp, there’s Todd

Lots of familiarity in today’s Caps-Pens game. Sprong and Schultz used to play for the Penguins. Crosby and Ovi know each other very well. And behind the Penguins bench is ex-Caps coach Tod, seen above breaking mask protocol.

In August, Reirden was fired by Washington following their gentleman’s sweep at the hands of Barry Trotz’s Islanders. Reirden’s final regular-season record as head coach was a shining 89-46-16.

Reirden did not stay unemployed long. In September, the Penguins asked him back as an assistant coach, and that’s why we see him pulling his mask off to instruct his players (usually the defense) during a stoppage in play in the first period.

Todd makes a questionable tactical adjustment from behind the Penguins bench pic.twitter.com/CfoIqlw6Qn — RMNB (@russianmachine) January 17, 2021

Despite Washington being seemingly alseep so far, the Caps lead 2-1 after an Ovi goal.

Meanwhile, I don’t need to lecture anyone here about masks. And besides, Oshie already did.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Penguins

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports