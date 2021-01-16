TJ Oshie does a PSA for mask-wearing: ‘I wear a mask and you should, too.’

Not only is TJ Oshie a good hockey player, but he’s also a responsible citizen.
The Capitals’ right-wing recently filmed a PSA for the NHL, promoting mask use.
Our players wear masks. You should, too. pic.twitter.com/gn6xvNvYjC
— NHL (@NHL) January 15, 2021
“I’m TJ Oshie of the Washington Capitals. I wear a mask and you should, too.”
Oshie is joined in the commercial by reigning-MVP Leon Draisaitl and a variety of other stars including Ryan O’Reilly, Nazem Kadri, Patrice Bergeron, Cale Makar, and Marc-Andre Fleury.
The final screen reads, Our players wear masks. You should, too.
The PSA comes as there were 209,660 new cases of COVID-19 and 3,258 deaths due to the disease.
That includes someone in Adam Vingan’s extended family. Vingan, a former Capitals beat writer, now covers the Predators in Nashville for The Athletic.
My papa had 9 children, 30 grandchildren, too many great grandchildren to keep track of, and even a great great grandchild. We said goodbye to him over Zoom and he died alone in the hospital. He was the personification of love. I am heartbroken. It doesn’t have to be like this. https://t.co/ZMowAISVoC
— brigid bresnihan vingan (@brigidbresnihan) January 16, 2021
Please be safe out there.
