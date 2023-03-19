Capitals vs Wild live analysis and updates (March 19, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Minnesota Wild game on March 19, 2023.

Starting today against a very good Minnesota Wild team, the Washington Capitals will have to run the table to hit 97 standings points and a possible postseason appearance.

Which is… nope, I’m not even going to be sarcastic.

Charlie Lindgren will be in net for an injured Darcy Kuemper. Alex Ovechkin, who was a game-time decision, will play.

Today’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 2 pm. Let’s try to have some fun?

Links

Lines

Tunnel shenanigans

1st Period

Anddddd the Capitals give up the first goal in the first 50 seconds.

🚨 1-0 Wild. Some turnovers. Then TJ Oshie just decided to guard no one. Matthew Boldy scores after Marcus Johansson takes the pill to the net.

🚨 2-0 Wild. A pass across the seam and Matthew Boldy has his second of the game. He has two in 3:46.

Caps get a power play after Connor Dewar takes a holding penalty on Sonny Milano.

2nd Period

🚨 2-1 Wild. Alex Ovechkin career goal no. 818 via the power play. A one-timer from WAY downtown. (It may have been deflected by TJ Oshie in front.)

🚨 3-1 Wild. Ryan Reaves scores on a deflection after Ryan Hartman shed the defense of Matt Irwin as if he wasn’t even there.

TJ Oshie to the box for hooking John Klingberg.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.