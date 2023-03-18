Ilya Samsonov and his wife Maria are expecting a baby “any day now” according to Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Keefe filled the media in on Saturday as the Leafs are getting ready to embark on a five-game road trip starting in Ottawa. Samsonov did not travel with the team.

“We left Samsonov at home last night,” Keefe said. “He has had a couple minor things he has been dealing with, which allows him to stay back and take care of that. Also, he and his wife are expecting a baby here any day now. It allows us to keep him at home.”

Samsonov has a 24-8-3 record this season with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

The Maple Leafs called up netminder Joseph Woll from the Toronto Marlies to fill in as Matt Murray’s backup for the near future. Woll is one of four goalies that have started games for the Leafs this season.

Ilya and Maria got married during the 2019 offseason back in Russia. The little bundle of joy will be the couple’s first child.

Congratulations from everyone at RMNB to the soon-to-be parents!

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB