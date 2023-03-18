‘Nobody’s healthy in there right now’: Peter Laviolette provides injury updates on Darcy Kuemper, Nick Jensen

The Capitals are once again dealing with injury woes, this time affecting goaltender Darcy Kuemper and defenseman Nick Jensen.

Jensen sustained an upper-body injury Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres and did not practice Saturday morning with the team. Kuemper initially came out for practice, but left early following a conversation with Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette.

After practice, Laviolette provided updates on the pair’s status.

Kuemper’s early exit was due to an upper-body injury, and he is currently day-to-day. Pending evaluation, Laviolette was uncertain whether Kuemper would be able to play against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Laviolette also indicated that the injury was not new, but had flared up Saturday morning.

“Nobody’s healthy in there right now,” he said, “There’s always things going on; there’s always things you’re dealing with. Obviously [Kuemper] was fine last night. He came off here so we’re examining that right now for upper body.”

The Capitals have relied heavily on Kuemper recently: he’s started nine of the Caps’ last 10 games, with his only break coming in the second half of a back-to-back against Buffalo. Should he remain out against Minnesota, it will mark only his second stint out of the lineup this season. He missed eight games earlier this season after he took an elbow to the head in December.

Though Jensen participated in the morning skate on Friday, Laviolette said he remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The veteran defenseman was previously a game-time decision against the St. Louis Blues. This is Jensen’s second spell this month out with injury, following a three-game absence from an ailment sustained on March 1 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Alex Ovechkin was also absent on Saturday, with the team citing maintenance. He missed Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury but returned to face both the Sabres and Blues.

With cascading injuries still plaguing the team, Laviolette remains focused on the games ahead.

“I think our guys keep adjusting and dealing with what’s going on, [so I] try to do the same. Next man up, so we’ll be ready when that game hits tomorrow. We’ve got to win a hockey game.

“We’ll put the guys out on the ice that are available, whatever it is. It’s kind of been that way for a couple years, but that’s the hand we’re dealt. So tomorrow, whoever’s on that trip and whoever’s in the lineup, we need them to play great tomorrow.”

