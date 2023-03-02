Peter Laviolette provides injury updates on Nick Jensen and Martin Fehervary after defensemen suffer injuries against Anaheim

The Washington Capitals beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t all good news on the ice.

The Capitals’ top overall pairing, Martin Fehervary and Nick Jensen, both suffered injuries in the game.

The Caps finished the game with only four healthy defensemen and have only one healthy rearguard on the roster in reserve currently: recent tradee, Rasmus Sandin. Sandin did not play due to immigration holdups.

After the game, Laviolette gave an update on Jensen and Fehervary and said both players were day-to-day per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

“Even though we lost some defenseman, I thought some of our d-man who jumped in there did a really good job,” Laviolette said. “Alexeyev had a really good game for us, really strong. After not playing for a little bit, he came in and gave us good minutes. That was really good.”

Jensen, who just re-upped with the Caps for three more seasons, was spotted icing his left shoulder during postgame celebration activities.

You can spot Jensen standing in the background of the Capitals’ “player of the game” ceremony where the team awarded Tom Wilson the yellow rope for his Herculean efforts in the overtime victory. Jensen is sporting some sort of ace bandage sling or wrap.

Here’s a closer, zoomed-in look.

Jensen was injured very early in the first period against the Ducks after reaching to poke-check a puck in the corner and being counter-checked by Anaheim’s Simon Benoit. The hit jammed Jensen’s left shoulder very hard on Benoit’s back.

Jensen, hurt, cut his shift short after 17 seconds and immediately went down the locker room tunnel. He ended up taking just three shifts in the game and skating only 2:29 of ice time.

Fehervary joined Jensen in the locker room early with his own injury suffered during the third period.

The two absences on the backend led to Trevor van Riemsdyk (25:57) and Alex Alexeyev (24:46) having to pick up a lot of the missing minutes.

Headline photos: Alan Dobbins/RMNB