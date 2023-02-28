Capitals re-sign Nick Jensen to three-year extension worth $4.05 million per season

After quite a busy day of NHL news, the Caps announced late on Tuesday that they weren’t done just yet.

The team has inked defenseman Nick Jensen to a three-year extension worth $4.05 million per season. The deal will keep the Jensman in DC through the 2025-26 season.

THREE MORE YEARS OF THE JENSMAN The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Nick Jensen to a three-year contract extension. Jensen's contract will carry an average annual value of $4.05 million.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 1, 2023

The Capitals initially acquired Jensen from the Detroit Red Wings in February 2019. The Caps then immediately re-signed him to a four-year, $10 million contract extension which was due to expire this upcoming offseason.

With the extension now in place, Jensen joins Rasmus Sandin and John Carlson as the only defenders on the team with a contract for next season.

The three-year deal gives Jensen a $1.55 million raise in his age 33 through 35 seasons.

Nick Jensen, signed to a 3x$4.05M extension by WSH, is an analytical darling defence-first defenceman. Useful in transition, very disciplined, and draws penalties as well. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/CLAXFsKquU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 1, 2023

In 279 games with the Caps, Jensen has tallied 72 points (9g, 63a). He has skated on average 18:47 of ice time per game and 2:26 of those minutes come when the team is down a man. He has established a new career-high in points this season with 24 (2g, 22a) from 62 games.

This is what the breakdown of his new deal looks like.

The #ALLCAPS re-signed RD Nick Jensen to 3 year $4.05M Cap Hit Deal. Year 1 3M Salary & 2M Signing Bonus

Year 2 2.15M Salary & 2M SB

Year 3 1M Salary & 2M SB Does not include trade protection Rep'd by Ben Hankinson @OctagonHockey https://t.co/3p6L3uXrQn — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 1, 2023

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Re-sign Defenseman Nick Jensen The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Nick Jensen to a three-year contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Jensen’s contract will carry an average annual value of $4.05 million. Jensen, 32, has recorded a career-high 24 points (2g, 22a) in 62 games this season. The 6’1″, 199-pound defenseman established a career high in points for the second-consecutive season, surpassing his 21 points (5g, 16a) in 76 games played in 2021-22. Jensen’s 24 points rank second among Capitals defensemen, with 23 of his 24 points coming at even strength. This season, Jensen leads the Capitals in ice time (1,300:20) and ranks third on the team in ice time per game (20:58). In addition, Jensen ranks second on the team in shorthanded ice time per game (2:31) and blocked shots (110). Jensen is one of three Capitals skaters to appear in all 62 of the team’s games this season and has played in 279 of Washington’s 289 games (96.5 percent) since making his Capitals debut on Feb. 24, 2019, the most games played on the team in that span. The Rogers, Minnesota native led the Capitals in plus/minus (+32) and scored a career-high five goals during the 2021-22 season. Jensen, who was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 22, 2019, has increased his point total in each of his four seasons with Washington. Jensen was selected by Detroit in the fifth round, 150th overall, in the 2009 NHL Draft. In 469 career NHL games with Washington and Detroit, Jensen has recorded 115 points (15g, 100a).

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB