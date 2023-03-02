Martin Fehervary leaves Ducks game with lower-body injury, leaving Capitals with only four healthy defensemen

The Washington Capitals have had injury problems all season long. And that danged injury bug bit them again in their game against the Anaheim Ducks. In fact, it eliminated the team’s entire second pairing on defense.

Nick Jensen left the game three shifts into the first period after suffering an upper-body injury. Then, in the third period, Martin Fehervary was forced out due to a lower-body injury.

The Capitals later announced that Fehervary would not return to the game.

INJURY UPDATE: Martin Fehervary sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight’s game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 2, 2023

Fehervary had 19:13 of ice time in the game and scored the Capitals’ first goal of the night.

His final shift came 5:57 into the third.

The Capitals will now finish the night against the Anaheim Ducks with four defensemen:

Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alex Alexeyev

Matt Irwin

Dylan McIlrath

The Capitals only have one other defenseman in reserve that is healthy, Rasmus Sandin, but he is having visa issues at the moment. If both Jensen and Fehervary cannot suit up Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, the Capitals will likely have to dip from Hershey’s D corps.

Coming into their matchup against the Ducks, the Capitals have already had 351 man-games lost due to injury.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB