Nick Jensen leaves Anaheim Ducks game with injury after playing two minutes

By Ian Oland
Nick Jensen, fresh off signing a three-year extension with the Capitals yesterday, injured himself early in the first period of the Capitals-Ducks game.
Reaching to poke-check a puck in the corner, Jensen’s was counter-checked by Simon Benoit and bonked his left shoulder hard on the Ducks forward’s back.
Jensen, hurt, cut his shift short after 17 seconds and immediately went down to the locker room.
The Capitals announced shortly after Jensen would not return due to an upper-body injury.
INJURY UPDATE: #Caps Nick Jensen sustained an upper body injury and will not return to tonight’s game.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 2, 2023
Jensen played three shifts and skated only 2:29 in the game.
With John Carlson out and Dmitry Orlov and Erik Gustafsson traded, Jensen was slated to get big ice time against the Ducks, skating with Martin Fehervary on the second pairing.
What Vogs said.
