Darcy Kuemper leaves Flames game after being elbowed in the head

The Washington Capitals lost Martin Fehervary in the second period to injury. They will also finish the game without starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Kuemper was elbowed in the head by Tyler Toffoli as the Flames forward was skating backward toward the crease. Kuemper slashed Toffoli and left the game at the next whistle.

There was no penalty on the play.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman tweeted that Kuemper may have been taken out of the game due to concussion protocol. Ultimately, whatever happened, Kuemper appears to have suffered an injury and will be unable to return to the net. The Capitals announced his injury status during the second intermission and said he had an upper-body injury.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps Darcy Kuemper (upper body) and Martin Fehervary (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 4, 2022

Kuemper played 36:09 total.

Kuemper was stellar in net against the Flames, surrendering two goals on 26 shots for a .923 save percentage. Kuemper stopped a lot of high-grade chances and kept the Capitals’ score close.

On the season, Kuemper is 8-9-2 with a .915 save percentage. Kuemper has started 20 of 26 games.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Capitals have been one of the most injured teams in the NHL with 130 man games lost.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB