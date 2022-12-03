Martin Fehervary leaves Flames game after second period hit by Milan Lucic

The Washington Capitals have struggled mightily with injury all season long and now they’re facing the possibility of losing another top defenseman.
Martin Fehervary left the Capitals-Flames game with 11:41 remaining in the second period after receiving a hit from Milan Lucic along the side boards.
The brunt of Lucic’s hit struck Fehervary in the left wrist and forearm. Fehervary immediately left the ice in pain, dragging his arm to the bench.
“That did not look good,” NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati said during the telecast.
Fehervary went down the tunnel and to the locker room immediately.
In the second intermission, the Capitals announced that Fehervary would not return. Marty, who was skating on the second pair with Nick Jensen, took 13 shifts and had 9:39 of ice time.
The Capitals are already without Dmitry Orlov who missed his 13th straight game due to a “day-to-day” lower-body injury.
