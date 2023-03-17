Nick Jensen skates at morning practice, will be game-time decision against Blues

Veteran defenseman Nick Jensen was one of a few injury casualties in the Capitals’ shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old rearguard left the contest at about the 7:30 mark of the third period and did not return.

After the game, Caps head coach Peter Laviolette had no update on Jensen’s status. Things have cleared up a little since as Jensen did participate in Friday’s morning skate before a game against the St. Louis Blues.

Jensen skated with injured defender John Carlson and is not guaranteed to be in the lineup against the Blues.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, Laviolette declared Jensen a game-time decision. El-Bashir added that Jensen did not get in any extra work with the healthy scratches after the skate.

If Jensen were to miss Friday’s game it would be his second stint out due to injury in the month of March. He recently missed three games with an upper-body ailment that he suffered against the Anaheim Ducks.

Gabriel Carlsson, who has not played in over a week, stepped in for Jensen on a pairing with Matt Irwin during the skate.

