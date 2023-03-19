Connor McMichael and Ethen Frank score to give Hershey Bears third consecutive victory

The Hershey Bears concluded their week by going undefeated, winning all three of their games. On Saturday, Hershey defeated the Rochester Americans 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,562 at Giant Center.

The team was buoyed by goals from two of the Capitals organization’s top forward prospects, Ethen Frank and Connor McMichael, and 22 saves from Hunter Shepard, who notched his 15th victory of the season.

McMichael started the scoring for the Bears 4:40 into the first period. The speedy center stole a puck and raced in alone on goaltender Michael Houser, beating him glove side.

McMichael’s tally came 28 seconds after the Americans’ Michael Mersch scored, tying the game at 1-1. It was his second goal over the last three games.

The Bears took the lead and never looked back in the second period. Frank took a pass from Mike Sgarbossa the half-boards and roofed a shot past Houser. It was Frank’s 27th goal of the season.

Per Hershey PR, Frank now has the most goals by a Bears rookie since Craig Fisher (43) during the 1990-91 rookie season. Benton Maass, who swatted the puck to keep it inside the offensive zone, was awarded the secondary assist, his first AHL point.

The Bears also scored 35 seconds into the third period when Dylan McIlrath’s blast from the right point was deflected by Mike Vecchione. But officials waved the goal off due to a high stick from Vecchione.

The Bears held Rochester to only seven shots in the third period, giving them their first victory over the Americans since Jan. 19, 2020. Hershey will clinch a playoff spot with five more points.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears