John Carlson nearing return after watching Capitals slide down standings: ‘It’s tough emotionally to see how hard they’re battling’

John Carlson has missed the last 34 games for the Capitals after being hit in the head by a slap shot against the Winnipeg Jets on December 23. Thanks to a report released on Friday, we learned of the incredibly frightening severity of the injuries that Carlson suffered. Namely, a skull fracture and severed temporal artery.

Now, with most of that in the rearview mirror, Carlson is preparing to make his return to a Capitals lineup that has desperately missed him. He spoke to the media at large for the first time since his injury after practice on Saturday.

Per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, Carlson and the team are aiming for a March 23 return date against the Chicago Blackhawks. Carlson was asked on Saturday if the official decision had been made yet about whether or not he’ll get into that game or any game remaining on the team’s schedule.

“I’m hoping to play, but technically I would say no,” Carlson replied. “‘No’ meaning anything could happen but I would expect to play. That would be my expectation.”

If he does make the lineup on that planned date, he will be returning to a team in a much worse-off place in the standings than when he left it. Over his 34-game absence, the Caps gave played below .500 hockey, with a record of 14-17-3 and almost assuredly will not be making the playoffs this season.

It’s a process that Carlson has had to excruciatingly watch occur while he could do nothing about it. Now, he’ll be thrust right into that unfamiliar, uncomfortable situation.

“This is a tough time of the year to come back to – what these guys have been dealing with day in and day out,” Carlson said. “Backs against the wall feelings. There’s a lot of that going on in the room right now.

“I’m trying to keep spirits high and do the only thing I can do which is get prepared,” he continued. “It’s tough emotionally to see how hard they’re battling and see how things are going. Every night seems like it’s a must-win. It’s difficult to play a long period of time like that. That’s what makes winning a championship so hard. There’s guys battling through things and trying to get in here. I’m sure any team that makes it to the Finals will tell you how banged up everyone is and how much emotional wherewithal it takes to put yourself in that position. It’s different but it’s similar to what we’re doing right now.”

Carlson is on record saying that the injuries he suffered were almost like he was “struck by lightning” and how he immediately just went into “survival” mode.

They were so serious that they sent him to a local hospital in the back of an ambulance. He stayed at that hospital overnight and that was the start of the clock counting down until his eventual return. Three months later – Carlson says he’s ready to go.

“I feel really good,” Carlson said. “Rejuvenated. Haven’t had this much time off over the winter in my life probably. Try to take care of myself, get better. Do things that I otherwise wouldn’t do. Get ready for coming back.”

It’s been a long road to full recovery for such a durable defenseman. Since his first full season in the NHL (2010-11) only ten defensemen in the entire league have played more games than Carlson (895).

In recent weeks his return progress has quickened. Carlson accompanied the team for part of their recent western road trip, and has begun practicing in a non-contact jersey.

The veteran blueliner detailed some of the work he has been doing to get to this point and the challenges he has faced while doing it. The main hurdle being the mental side of the game given what happened to him.

“I think early on you’re real tentative,” Carlson said. “You start out kind of on your own too so you don’t really think about anything because everything that you can control is pretty simple to deal with. [Once] you’re introducing other guys and you’re adding more pucks, more bodies, more chaos – those things come up. You have to find a way to deal with them and work through them in the proper manner.”

After such a long period away from professional hockey, Carlson says there are certain things that you can’t replicate no matter how many skates or practices he participates in at the team’s practice facility.

“You can’t recreate game situations,” Carlson said. “You can’t recreate real-life plays, consequences if you don’t do (something) right. And, [the mental side of the game]. It tires you out very quickly. The next day you feel rundown and that’s kind of what it is like returning. All of a sudden the noise and everything that goes into it is a lot of stimulation. You build up a tolerance to all of that and then when you come back from sitting around – it’s a different kind of intensity and a different kind of wear on the body and mind.”

Carlson will have to wait just a bit longer to feel that intensity. The Caps have two more games before hosting the Blackhawks in DC for his potential return.

