John Carlson hit in head by slap shot, leaves game immediately

Capital One Arena is feeling the highest of highs and the lowest of lows tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

Two periods after Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list, star defenseman John Carlson was knocked out of the game with a scary, scary injury.

Carlson was struck in the side of the head by a slap shot from former teammate Brenden Dillon.

Warning: This video may be disturbing to some.

Scary moment as John Carlson takes a slapshot to the face. Hoping he's okay. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bx89BnPdRK — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 24, 2022

The play happened 55 seconds into the third period after Dylan Strome lost a face-off to Adam Lowry. Carlson was struck around the right cheek/ear area and immediately went down to the ice. Carlson was bleeding profusely.

Alex Ovechkin and Strome helped Carlson off the ice.

Washington Capital’s John Carlson, 74, gets hit in the teeth by the puck. pic.twitter.com/owXjPETo4S — HavocHound (@Dylan__Cope) December 24, 2022

You could hear a pin drop in Capital One Arena. Play was stopped for several minutes as the on-ice crew cleaned up the blood.

Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon looked devastated at the bench as he tried to process what happened.

Ovechkin could be seen bowing his head at the bench and saying some words for his teammate during the long stoppage in play.

Alex Ovechkin bent over and appeared to say a prayer for John Carlson on the bench after his longtime teammate got hit in the head by a slap shot. Carlson immediately went down to the locker room and was bleeding profusely. pic.twitter.com/UVtXuH344m — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 24, 2022

There’s been no update as of yet on Carlson’s status. The Capitals had already played part of the game without Nick Jensen who was high-sticked in the chin. Jensen appeared to get stitches.

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington