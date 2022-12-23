Home / News / John Carlson hit in head by slap shot, leaves game immediately

John Carlson hit in head by slap shot, leaves game immediately

By Ian Oland

December 23, 2022 9:20 pm

Capital One Arena is feeling the highest of highs and the lowest of lows tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

Two periods after Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list, star defenseman John Carlson was knocked out of the game with a scary, scary injury.

Carlson was struck in the side of the head by a slap shot from former teammate Brenden Dillon.

Warning: This video may be disturbing to some.

The play happened 55 seconds into the third period after Dylan Strome lost a face-off to Adam Lowry. Carlson was struck around the right cheek/ear area and immediately went down to the ice. Carlson was bleeding profusely.

Alex Ovechkin and Strome helped Carlson off the ice.

You could hear a pin drop in Capital One Arena. Play was stopped for several minutes as the on-ice crew cleaned up the blood.

Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon looked devastated at the bench as he tried to process what happened.

Ovechkin could be seen bowing his head at the bench and saying some words for his teammate during the long stoppage in play.

There’s been no update as of yet on Carlson’s status. The Capitals had already played part of the game without Nick Jensen who was high-sticked in the chin. Jensen appeared to get stitches.

