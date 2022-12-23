Goal no. 801: Alex Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list

History has been made after a fifth try!

Alex Ovechkin just tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list after a beautiful goal against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ovechkin scored the milestone tally on goaltender David Rittich. It’s the 166th different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on during his illustrious career. Ovi previously scored his 600th career goal against the Jets on Connor Hellebuyck.

Ovechkin scored the goal at even strength, beating Rittich five-hole. The goal was assisted by Dylan Strome and came 18:22 into the first period. Conor Sheary, Erik Gustafsson, and John Carlson were the other Capitals players on the ice. The five players jumped up and down in the goal hug.

FLIP THAT GOAL COUNTER BABES! pic.twitter.com/c3b9v4vCVX — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 24, 2022

The Capital One Arena crowd roared when Ovi hit the back of the net. Ovi got several standing ovations and “Ovi” chants afterward. The captain stood up at the bench and waved to Caps faithful.

Photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB

Slapshot was in position to immediately update the goal counter installed in the arena.

“It’s great,” Ovechkin said at intermission to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken. “It means (big) company. It’s pretty special. It’s pretty nice. My family, my mom and dad watch game in Moscow. To be able to score the goal in front of our fans, it’s special.

“We all create history right now. I’m happy.”

Ovechkin now trails only record-holder Wayne Gretzky by 93. Gretzky previously scored his 801st goal on March 20, 1994 while a member of the Los Angeles Kings.

What a moment.