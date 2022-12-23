Alex Ovechkin was mic’d up as he tied Gordie Howe and scored his 801st career goal

Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list in front of home fans at Capital One Arena.
The Capitals had Ovechkin mic’d up for the moment.
For those of you who love loud noises, this video is for you.
NO WORDS NEEDED, JUST SCREAMING FOR #GR801#ALLCAPS | @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/aX6PSZbL1O
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 24, 2022
Ovi scored the milestone marker on David Rittich and the Winnipeg Jets. In the mic’d up video, Ovechkin’s reaction is delayed for about a second as he realized the puck squeaked through Rittich’s five-hole.
As he’s done so many times before, Ovechkin kissed his glove where his late brother’s name is stiched and pointed to the sky. He then raised both of his arms.
The first player to greet him was John Carlson who jumped into Ovi’s arms yelling “YEAH!!!”
Strome was next, leaping high into the air and greeting Ovi’s noggin with his chest.
And then you hear five different skaters just screaming “YEAH!!!” in an echo chamber.
Ovechkin eventually thanked Strome for setting him up with a beautiful pass, telling his center “*&^%ing rights baby!”
The Capitals’ video also showed Ovechkin going through the fist-bump line and waving to the crowd after scoring.
Y'ALL GOT 𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗗 pic.twitter.com/nWuyTeszOv
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 24, 2022
Next up: 802.
Full Coverage of Alex Ovechkin passing Gordie Howe
Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On